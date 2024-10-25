Simulated Fuel Spill Response at MCAS Futenma | B-Roll

U.S. service members, Department of Defense contractors and Fire and Emergency Services with Marine Corps Installations Pacific conduct a fuel spill exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. The exercise evaluated the current operational protocol of the installation during a fuel spill incident and a simulated fuel spill to test the improved procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
|10.28.2024
|10.30.2024 04:12
|B-Roll
|941803
|241028-M-JR395-1001
|1001
|DOD_110652727
|00:03:28
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
