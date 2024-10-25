Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Simulated Fuel Spill Response at MCAS Futenma | B-Roll

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. service members, Department of Defense contractors and Fire and Emergency Services with Marine Corps Installations Pacific conduct a fuel spill exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. The exercise evaluated the current operational protocol of the installation during a fuel spill incident and a simulated fuel spill to test the improved procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 04:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941803
    VIRIN: 241028-M-JR395-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110652727
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    USMC
    HAZMAT
    DLA
    Environment
    Bulk Fuel
    MCIPAC

