B-roll package from Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., in preparation for Global Thunder 25, October 24, 2024. Landing at Chennault enabled aircrew from Barksdale Air Force Base to hone their skills and become more comfortable working in an unfamiliar location. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941798
|VIRIN:
|241026-F-KW266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110652473
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.