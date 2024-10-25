Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    B-roll package from Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, La., in preparation for Global Thunder 25, October 24, 2024. Landing at Chennault enabled aircrew from Barksdale Air Force Base to hone their skills and become more comfortable working in an unfamiliar location. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941798
    VIRIN: 241026-F-KW266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110652473
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale conducts exercise Global Thunder at Chennault Airport, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

