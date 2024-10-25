video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps drill teams from across different branches compete in the Hampton Roads JROTC Drill Competition, at Christopher Newport University, Virginia, Oct. 26, 2024. Drill Sergeants from the 128th Aviation Brigade at Joint Base Langley-Eustis evaluated 26 different schools in several different categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class

Adisen Smith)