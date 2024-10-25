Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23 WG, German Air Force conduct FARP training

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron and 71st Rescue Generation Squadron conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point training with German Air Force personnel at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 23, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941779
    VIRIN: 241029-F-JO760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110652226
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    This work, 23 WG, German Air Force conduct FARP training, by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    FARP
    CSAR
    Building Partner Capacity
    23rd Wing
    Deutsch

