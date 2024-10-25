23 WG, German Air Force conduct FARP training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron and 71st Rescue Generation Squadron conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point training with German Air Force personnel at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 23, 2024.
|10.23.2024
|10.29.2024 16:02
|Package
|941779
|241029-F-JO760-1001
|DOD_110652226
|00:01:00
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
