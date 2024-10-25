What do moving, getting married, having a baby, and retiring from active duty have in common? They’re all TRICARE Qualifying Life Events, also known as QLEs. QLEs can affect your TRICARE coverage. This webinar covers the various types of changes that count as QLEs. TRICARE experts walk through some of the most common QLEs.
Presented by Zelly Zim, senior policy analyst, TRICARE Policy & Programs, TRICARE Health Plan, Defense Health Agency
To download slides and a transcript for this webinar and others, go to www.tricare.mil/webinars.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 15:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|941775
|VIRIN:
|240822-O-D0202-3086
|Filename:
|DOD_110652106
|Length:
|00:54:05
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving, Marriage, and More: What TRICARE QLEs Mean for You, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.