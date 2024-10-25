Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving, Marriage, and More: What TRICARE QLEs Mean for You

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Health Agency

    What do moving, getting married, having a baby, and retiring from active duty have in common? They’re all TRICARE Qualifying Life Events, also known as QLEs. QLEs can affect your TRICARE coverage. This webinar covers the various types of changes that count as QLEs. TRICARE experts walk through some of the most common QLEs.

    Presented by Zelly Zim, senior policy analyst, TRICARE Policy & Programs, TRICARE Health Plan, Defense Health Agency

    To download slides and a transcript for this webinar and others, go to www.tricare.mil/webinars.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 15:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 941775
    VIRIN: 240822-O-D0202-3086
    Filename: DOD_110652106
    Length: 00:54:05
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Moving, Marriage, and More: What TRICARE QLEs Mean for You, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRICARE
    TRICARE webinar
    QLEs
    Qualifying Life Events

