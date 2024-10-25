Moving, Marriage, and More: What TRICARE QLEs Mean for You

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What do moving, getting married, having a baby, and retiring from active duty have in common? They’re all TRICARE Qualifying Life Events, also known as QLEs. QLEs can affect your TRICARE coverage. This webinar covers the various types of changes that count as QLEs. TRICARE experts walk through some of the most common QLEs.



Presented by Zelly Zim, senior policy analyst, TRICARE Policy & Programs, TRICARE Health Plan, Defense Health Agency



To download slides and a transcript for this webinar and others, go to www.tricare.mil/webinars.