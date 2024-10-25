Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32nd Annual Firefighting Symposium

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Zulema Sotelo 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - Firefighting units from across the country and from partner countries participated in the 32nd Annual Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 10, 2024. This annual event includes more than 50 hours of classroom and practical training in marine environment, terminology, ships, facilities, and vessel familiarization. (U.S. Air Force video by Zulema Sotelo)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Air Combat Command
    firefighters
    JBLE

