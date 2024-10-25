video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941746" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - Firefighting units from across the country and from partner countries participated in the 32nd Annual Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 10, 2024. This annual event includes more than 50 hours of classroom and practical training in marine environment, terminology, ships, facilities, and vessel familiarization. (U.S. Air Force video by Zulema Sotelo)