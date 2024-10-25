JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - Firefighting units from across the country and from partner countries participated in the 32nd Annual Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 10, 2024. This annual event includes more than 50 hours of classroom and practical training in marine environment, terminology, ships, facilities, and vessel familiarization. (U.S. Air Force video by Zulema Sotelo)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941746
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-NR045-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110651744
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 32nd Annual Firefighting Symposium, by Zulema Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.