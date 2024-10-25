Logistics On Location: Becoming an American Soldier, Ft. Jackson, SC (emblem, open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The making of an American soldier, this is the mission of Fort Jackson, South Carolina. To provide the Army with trained, disciplined, motivated and physically fit warriors, the team at Ft. Jackson needs a world-class logistics partner. The Defense Logistics Agency supports the Logistics Readiness Center with quality food, clothing and textiles, medical supplies and more so they can support the soldiers and the Army. For information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil