CARAT Malaysia 2024_Opening Ceremony B-roll

241029-N-ZS816-1001 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 29, 2024) Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry/Released)
