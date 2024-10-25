Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Malaysia 2024_Opening Ceremony B-roll

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    10.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241029-N-ZS816-1001 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 29, 2024) Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry/Released)

