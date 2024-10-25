CARAT Malaysia 2024_Opening Ceremony B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941707" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

241029-N-ZS816-1001 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 29, 2024) Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry/Released)