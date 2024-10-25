Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Gold 25-1 B-Roll

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll of the 354th Fighter Wing exercise Arctic Gold 25-1, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 2-10. The exercise simulated the wing’s ability to sustain F-35A Lightning II operations from multiple deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Resiliency
    Readiness
    F-35A Lightning II
    Fifth Generation Aircraft
    Arctic Gold 25-1

