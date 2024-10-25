Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Operational Support Team embeds with Fuels Management

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The Operational Support Team spends a day with the Fuels Management Flight at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 7, 2024. The Fuels Management Flight showed OST what occurs on a normal day so that OST could better grasp how they operate and assess their daily physical challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 16:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Operational Support Team embeds with Fuels Management, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

