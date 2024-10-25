10th Mountain Division Band Performs in the Brooklyn Veteran Appreciation Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th Mountain Division Band performs in the Brooklyn Veterans Appreciation Parade in Brooklyn, New York, October 26, 2024. The 10th Mountain Band is the only active duty band north of Washington D.C. The Band’s performance inspires our collective past and actively cultivates this spirit as we climb to our future.