The 10th Mountain Division Band performs in the Brooklyn Veterans Appreciation Parade in Brooklyn, New York, October 26, 2024. The 10th Mountain Band is the only active duty band north of Washington D.C. The Band’s performance inspires our collective past and actively cultivates this spirit as we climb to our future.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 15:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941648
|VIRIN:
|241026-A-JH229-2146
|Filename:
|DOD_110650104
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Band Performs in the Brooklyn Veteran Appreciation Parade, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
