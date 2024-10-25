The 10th Mountain Division Band and rock band supported the Second Annual Brooklyn Veterans Appreciation Parade which included a military ceremony, and resource fair for veterans and military families in Brooklyn, New York, October 26, 2024. The 10th Mountain Band is the only active duty band north of Washington D.C. The Band’s performance inspires our collective past and actively cultivates this spirit as we climb to our future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941630
|VIRIN:
|241026-A-JH229-9264
|Filename:
|DOD_110649824
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
This work, 10th Mountain Division Band and rock band perform in the Brooklyn Veterans’ Appreciation Parade & Resource Fair Broll, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
