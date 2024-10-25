Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Band and rock band perform in the Brooklyn Veterans’ Appreciation Parade & Resource Fair Broll

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division Band and rock band supported the Second Annual Brooklyn Veterans Appreciation Parade which included a military ceremony, and resource fair for veterans and military families in Brooklyn, New York, October 26, 2024. The 10th Mountain Band is the only active duty band north of Washington D.C. The Band’s performance inspires our collective past and actively cultivates this spirit as we climb to our future. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941630
    VIRIN: 241026-A-JH229-9264
    Filename: DOD_110649824
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Band and rock band perform in the Brooklyn Veterans’ Appreciation Parade & Resource Fair Broll, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

