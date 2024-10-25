Logistics On Location: Support the Base, Support the Warfighter (Travis AFB) (emblem, open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Supporting the base, supporting the warfighter is the morro of the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Travis Air Force Base, CA. The fuel team at the 60th LRS understands how critical logistics is to the mission and they rely on the Defense Logistics Agency to take care of the contracts and the sourcing so they can focus on the warfighter and the aircraft. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil