Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics On Location: Support the Base, Support the Warfighter (Travis AFB) (emblem, open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Supporting the base, supporting the warfighter is the morro of the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Travis Air Force Base, CA. The fuel team at the 60th LRS understands how critical logistics is to the mission and they rely on the Defense Logistics Agency to take care of the contracts and the sourcing so they can focus on the warfighter and the aircraft. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941590
    VIRIN: 241022-D-LU733-5843
    PIN: 505899
    Filename: DOD_110649388
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: Support the Base, Support the Warfighter (Travis AFB) (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLAEnergy
    DLA101

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download