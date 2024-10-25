DAF Enterprise Service Desk Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held June 4, 2024 for the DAF Enterprise Service Desk (ESD) in Oklahoma City, OK. The ESD, a new IT help desk available 24/7/365, had a soft opening in November to support 9 Air and Space Force installations that were part of a pilot program under Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS). The ESD will eventually expand across the DAF and support IT trouble ticket resolution, virtual self-service and more.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941580
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-SN568-5963
|Filename:
|DOD_110649244
|Length:
|00:27:38
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
