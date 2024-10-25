DAF Enterprise Service Desk Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941580" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held June 4, 2024 for the DAF Enterprise Service Desk (ESD) in Oklahoma City, OK. The ESD, a new IT help desk available 24/7/365, had a soft opening in November to support 9 Air and Space Force installations that were part of a pilot program under Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS). The ESD will eventually expand across the DAF and support IT trouble ticket resolution, virtual self-service and more.