    DAF Enterprise Service Desk Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    A ribbon cutting ceremony was held June 4, 2024 for the DAF Enterprise Service Desk (ESD) in Oklahoma City, OK. The ESD, a new IT help desk available 24/7/365, had a soft opening in November to support 9 Air and Space Force installations that were part of a pilot program under Enterprise IT as a Service (EITaaS). The ESD will eventually expand across the DAF and support IT trouble ticket resolution, virtual self-service and more.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941580
    VIRIN: 240604-F-SN568-5963
    Filename: DOD_110649244
    Length: 00:27:38
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAF Enterprise Service Desk Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oklahoma City
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Oklahoma
    Enterprise IT as a Service
    DAF Enterprise Service Desk

