The Operational Support Team embeds with the Fuels Management Flight at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 7th, 2024. OST’s overall mission is to improve a unit's condition, ensuring they maintain readiness through physical strength. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941576
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110649203
|Length:
|00:07:30
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Operational Support Team embeds with Fuels Management, by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
