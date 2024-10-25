Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Operational Support Team embeds with Fuels Management

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The Operational Support Team embeds with the Fuels Management Flight at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 7th, 2024. OST has been working with Fuels Management to mitigate physical health risks by having first-hand experience with what they do on a day-to-day basis. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Lousiana
    Fuels Management
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Operational Support Team
    2nd Bomb Wing

