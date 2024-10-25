The Operational Support Team embeds with Fuels Management

The Operational Support Team embeds with the Fuels Management Flight at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 7th, 2024. OST has been working with Fuels Management to mitigate physical health risks by having first-hand experience with what they do on a day-to-day basis. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 09:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941571
|VIRIN:
|241021-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110649140
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
