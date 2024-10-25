An Iconic Performance Under an Iconic Sign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Robert Fountain, a series commander with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, performs the Marine Corps Hymn with the bagpipes during the final Crucible hike for the Marines of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Oct. 12, 2024. Fountain performed the hymn to inspire the Marines as they passed under the ‘We Make Marines’ sign. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)