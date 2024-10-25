U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Robert Fountain, a series commander with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, performs the Marine Corps Hymn with the bagpipes during the final Crucible hike for the Marines of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Oct. 12, 2024. Fountain performed the hymn to inspire the Marines as they passed under the ‘We Make Marines’ sign. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941558
|VIRIN:
|241012-N-WH433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110649093
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
An Iconic Performance Under an Iconic Sign
No keywords found.