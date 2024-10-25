Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Iconic Performance Under an Iconic Sign

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Robert Fountain, a series commander with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, performs the Marine Corps Hymn with the bagpipes during the final Crucible hike for the Marines of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Oct. 12, 2024. Fountain performed the hymn to inspire the Marines as they passed under the ‘We Make Marines’ sign. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941558
    VIRIN: 241012-N-WH433-1001
    Filename: DOD_110649093
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Bagpipes
    Cadence
    Musical Performance
    We Make Marines
    Marine Corps Hymn
    Blvd De France

