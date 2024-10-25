An Iconic Performance Under an Iconic Sign

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND S.C. – Before dawn on October 12, 2024, the drone of a bagpipe rose through the darkness, the Marines' Hymn, a powerful anthem for the newest Marines of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion. As they emerged from The Crucible, each step marked a testament to their grit and determination.

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Robert Fountain, a series commander with India Company, used his uncommon music skills to set the pace as the recruits marched towards becoming the newest Marines in the Corps. The 15-kilometer hike culminated the Crucible, a 54-hour exercise testing the recruits.

"It was a humbling experience playing while marching alongside the new Marines," said Fountain. "It was cold, foggy; it just gives you an ethereal sense of things as you walk under the 'We Make Marines' sign."

Fountain has played the bagpipes for 20 years but fell out of practice at his last duty station. When his company commander at Parris Island asked if he would play for the hike, he jumped at the opportunity.

"It seemed like a pretty exciting and motivating thing to do for the company and the new Marines," said Fountain.

Fountain, who had previously performed for ceremonies, events, and parades, had never performed in front of Marines or in uniform.

"This was nothing new; it was just another parade," said Fountain. "But what made it special was getting to present it to the new Marines; that's what made it really unique."

This was Fountain's third performance throughout his time with India Company, and he plans to continue these performances during his time at Parris Island. Inspired by the dedication of the Marines and recruits, Fountain aims to create impactful performances that resonate with the drill instructors and the new Marines alike.

"It's always something new," said Fountain. "It's either somebody's last cycle or someone is about to leave the island, and I get to give them this as a parting gift."

(U.S. Marine Corps story by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

-30-

