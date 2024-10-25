Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Animal Care Specialists Care For Humans' Best Friends

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler Matz and Spc. Trenton Pallone

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, animal care specialists of the 43rd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support Unit, care for animals while in Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The Soldier's daily work provide care for military work dogs, caring for various support animals on post, and the assistance of handling various strays. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trenton Pallone and Sgt. Tyler Matz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941482
    VIRIN: 241023-A-HC535-8902
    Filename: DOD_110647526
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

