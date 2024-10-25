Animal Care Specialists Care For Humans' Best Friends

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941482" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, animal care specialists of the 43rd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support Unit, care for animals while in Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The Soldier's daily work provide care for military work dogs, caring for various support animals on post, and the assistance of handling various strays. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trenton Pallone and Sgt. Tyler Matz)