    2nd Bomb Wing participates in Global Thunder 25

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Aircrew members assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron and maintainers assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Group attend a pre-flight brief and conduct pre-flight inspections of a B-52H Stratofortress in preparation for a sortie during Global Thunder at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 16, 2024. Global Thunder is an annual command and control and field training exercise designed to train Department of Defense forces and assess joint operational readiness across all of U.S. Strategic Command’s mission areas, with a specific focus on nuclear readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941463
    VIRIN: 241016-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110647027
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Louisiana
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Global Thunder 25

