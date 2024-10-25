2nd Bomb Wing participates in Global Thunder 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew members assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron and maintainers assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Group attend a pre-flight brief and conduct pre-flight inspections of a B-52H Stratofortress in preparation for a sortie during Global Thunder at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 16, 2024. Global Thunder is an annual command and control and field training exercise designed to train Department of Defense forces and assess joint operational readiness across all of U.S. Strategic Command’s mission areas, with a specific focus on nuclear readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)