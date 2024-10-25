Sequestering Dredged Sediment Contaminants for Beneficial Use Applications in 3D-Printed Structures - Unbranded

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has set an ambitious goal to beneficially use 70 percent of its dredged sediment by 2030. It’s a big challenge that will require innovative solutions for fine-grained dredged sediments that cannot be used for traditional applications, such as beach nourishment.



Researchers at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Environmental Laboratory are working to overcome these challenges as they develop methods for deploying dredged sediment as feeder stock in 3D printing.



Beyond the mechanical processes of using dredged sediment for 3D printing, ERDC researchers are also pioneering pre- and post-processing methods to help determine the material’s feasibility for being safely reintroduced into the environment.



These printed structures will be used to enhance habitat, infrastructure, sediment containment, and energy dissipation, among other benefits. Little data on these processes currently exists and ERDC is looking to close that knowledge gap. Watch to learn more.