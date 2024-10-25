Sequestering Dredged Sediment Contaminants for Beneficial Use Applications in 3D-Printed Structures - Unbranded

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Marisa Gaona and Desiree Kapler

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has set an ambitious goal to beneficially use 70 percent of its dredged sediment by 2030. It’s a big challenge that will require innovative solutions for fine-grained dredged sediments that cannot be used for traditional applications, such as beach nourishment.

    Researchers at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Environmental Laboratory are working to overcome these challenges as they develop methods for deploying dredged sediment as feeder stock in 3D printing.

    Beyond the mechanical processes of using dredged sediment for 3D printing, ERDC researchers are also pioneering pre- and post-processing methods to help determine the material’s feasibility for being safely reintroduced into the environment.

    These printed structures will be used to enhance habitat, infrastructure, sediment containment, and energy dissipation, among other benefits. Little data on these processes currently exists and ERDC is looking to close that knowledge gap. Watch to learn more.

    TAGS

    USACE
    ERDC
    contaminants
    3D printing
    leaching
    beneficial use of dredged sediment

