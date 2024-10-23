Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sweden and Switzerland swing by Kadena

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing deputy commander, Swedish Amphibious Corps Maj. Gen. Lena Persson Herlitz, head of the Swedish delegation to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, Swiss Army Maj. Gen. Ivo Burgener, head of the Swiss delegation to the NNSC, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Ellis, 18th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, participate in a tour of Kadena Air Base, Japan, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The NNSC was established by the Armistice Agreement that ended the War in Korea in 1953. During the visit, 18th Wing leadership and NNSC delegation members discussed noncombatant evacuation operations and maintaining stability and security on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 02:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941375
    VIRIN: 241018-F-BX586-2001
    Filename: DOD_110645067
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    NNSC
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    neutral nations supervisory commission

