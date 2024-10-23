Sweden and Switzerland swing by Kadena

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing deputy commander, Swedish Amphibious Corps Maj. Gen. Lena Persson Herlitz, head of the Swedish delegation to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, Swiss Army Maj. Gen. Ivo Burgener, head of the Swiss delegation to the NNSC, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Ellis, 18th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, participate in a tour of Kadena Air Base, Japan, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The NNSC was established by the Armistice Agreement that ended the War in Korea in 1953. During the visit, 18th Wing leadership and NNSC delegation members discussed noncombatant evacuation operations and maintaining stability and security on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez)