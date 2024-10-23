Sweden and Switzerland swing by Kadena

Photo By Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Zach Sipes, left, Patrol Squadron 47 executive officer, Swiss Army...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Zach Sipes, left, Patrol Squadron 47 executive officer, Swiss Army Maj. Gen. Ivo Burgener, head of the Swiss delegation to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, Swedish Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lena Persson Herlitz, head of the Swedish delegation to the NNSC, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Ellis, 18th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, pose in front of a P-8A Poseidon assigned to VP-47 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The NNSC was established by the Armistice Agreement that ended the War in Korea in 1953. During the visit, 18th Wing leadership and NNSC delegation members discussed noncombatant evacuation operations and maintaining stability and security on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melany Bermudez) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - Swiss and Swedish generals representing the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission visited the 18th Wing to increase public knowledge of the NNSC and learn about the support Okinawa bases provide to the Korean theatre, Oct. 18, 2024.



During the visit, 18th Wing leadership conducted a tour of Kadena Air Base with the NNSC delegation members. The tour consisted of a noncombatant evacuation operations and mission brief, visiting the air traffic control tower, an F-22A Raptor and a P-8A Poseidon at the Navy hangar.



The distinguished visitors were Swiss Army Maj. Gen. Ivo Burgener, head of the Swiss delegation to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission and Swedish Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lena Persson Herlitz, head of the Swedish delegation to the NNSC.



NNSC delegation members and 18th Wing leadership discussed noncombatant evacuation operations to enhance safety and security for all residing in and around the Korean Peninsula while maintaining awareness of their respective missions.



“Our task here today is actually to make sure that we fully understand the regional situation, because our mission is to supervise the armistice agreement in Korea,“ said Herlitz.



The NNSC was established by the Armistice Agreement that ended the War in Korea in 1953. Today it is composed of a Swiss and Swedish delegation, each consisting of five Officers and a Major General. While residing in South Korea the mission of the NNSC is to carry out inspections and investigations to ensure implementation of the Armistice.



Service members in Okinawa play a large role in maintaining stability in the Korean Peninsula through strategic exercises under present conditions and in support of combat missions in phases of heightened tensions.



“The security situation today is no longer a regional threat, it's more of a global threat,” said Herlitz. “We want to make sure that we fully understand the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.”



The U.S. Air Force regularly engages with allies and partners to enhance interoperability, understanding of the unique security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, and coordinate common use of airspace.



“The 18th Wing fits into the United Nations Command-Rear’s mission primarily through logistical support, as well as providing support to joint assets that operate out of Kadena Air Base that provide joint maritime awareness 24/7, 365 [days a year].” said U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing deputy commander.



Col. Lundeby thanked the NNSC delegates for taking the time to visit Kadena Air Base, and learn more about the 18th Wing’s mission.