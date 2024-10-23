A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and two C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, Minneapolis-St. Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, conduct a training mission during Keen Sword 25 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 01:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941372
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-PM645-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110645033
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 36 AS, 96 AS C-130Js conduct training mission during Keen Sword 25, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS
