    36 AS, 96 AS C-130Js conduct training mission during Keen Sword 25

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and two C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 96th Airlift Squadron, Minneapolis-St. Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota, conduct a training mission during Keen Sword 25 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 01:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941372
    VIRIN: 240925-F-PM645-1003
    Filename: DOD_110645033
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Minnesota
    C-130J
    C-130H
    934th Airlift Wing
    Keen Sword
    Air Force Reserve unit

