    Hand Signals: Art ensures safe cargo loading operations

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 36th Airlift Squadron perform a cargo deployment function during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. BM 25-1 has Yokota Airmen honed mission critical skills like aircraft generation, personnel processing, and cargo delivery. This full-scale exercise ensured Team Yokota to maintain operational readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Logistics
    C-130J
    Exercise
    Cargo loading
    374th LRS
    Beverly Morning 25-1

