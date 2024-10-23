U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 36th Airlift Squadron perform a cargo deployment function during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024. BM 25-1 has Yokota Airmen honed mission critical skills like aircraft generation, personnel processing, and cargo delivery. This full-scale exercise ensured Team Yokota to maintain operational readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 01:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941371
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-PM645-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110645032
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hand Signals: Art ensures safe cargo loading operations, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
