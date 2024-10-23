U.S. Army Sgt. Dakota Evans, a saddle maker and riding instructor serving with the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his experience during a obstacle course demonstration at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024. The Horse Cavalry Detachment is a distinctive unit within the 1st Cavalry Division, preserving the traditions and skills of mounted calvary. Soldiers in this detachment referred to as “troopers” undergo a rigorous selection process that can last up to 40 days. This intensive period ensures that only the most dedicated and capable individuals are chosen to serve in this role. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Steve Asfall)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 00:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941366
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-GC726-9299
|Filename:
|DOD_110644970
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Horse Cavalry Detachment Showcases Tradition of Excellence, by SGT Steve Asfall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
