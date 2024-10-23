Horse Cavalry Detachment Showcases Tradition of Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Dakota Evans, a saddle maker and riding instructor serving with the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his experience during a obstacle course demonstration at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024. The Horse Cavalry Detachment is a distinctive unit within the 1st Cavalry Division, preserving the traditions and skills of mounted calvary. Soldiers in this detachment referred to as “troopers” undergo a rigorous selection process that can last up to 40 days. This intensive period ensures that only the most dedicated and capable individuals are chosen to serve in this role. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Steve Asfall)