    Horse Cavalry Detachment Showcases Tradition of Excellence

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Steve Asfall 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dakota Evans, a saddle maker and riding instructor serving with the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his experience during a obstacle course demonstration at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024. The Horse Cavalry Detachment is a distinctive unit within the 1st Cavalry Division, preserving the traditions and skills of mounted calvary. Soldiers in this detachment referred to as “troopers” undergo a rigorous selection process that can last up to 40 days. This intensive period ensures that only the most dedicated and capable individuals are chosen to serve in this role. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Steve Asfall)

    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

