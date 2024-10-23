Fuji Friendship Festival 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fuji Friendship Festival is an annual event open to Status Of Forces Agreement personnel and residents of Japan to interact with U.S. military service members on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. The festival featured musical performances from the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, Omi, a Jamaican singer, and static displays of both U.S. military and Japan Ground Self Defense Force vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)