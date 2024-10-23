Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Friendship Festival 2024

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Pham 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Fuji Friendship Festival is an annual event open to Status Of Forces Agreement personnel and residents of Japan to interact with U.S. military service members on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. The festival featured musical performances from the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, Omi, a Jamaican singer, and static displays of both U.S. military and Japan Ground Self Defense Force vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 22:02
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    Mt. Fuji
    Brass
    Musicians
    Percussion
    Community Relations
    Music

