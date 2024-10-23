Fuji Friendship Festival is an annual event open to Status Of Forces Agreement personnel and residents of Japan to interact with U.S. military service members on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. The festival featured musical performances from the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, Omi, a Jamaican singer, and static displays of both U.S. military and Japan Ground Self Defense Force vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Vincent Pham)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 22:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941353
|VIRIN:
|241025-M-VU652-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110644782
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuji Friendship Festival 2024, by Sgt Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.