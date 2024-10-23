NAWCAD helps the Navy's carrier air wings train as a joint fighting force in Simulators at Sea.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval aviation's new carrier-based joint air training program has been deployed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland. The training system, called Simulators at Sea, is designed to train aviators onboard carriers for joint missions while deployed and features connected simulators for aviators who fly F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, and E-2D Hawkeye. Simulators at Sea will enable carrier air wings to rehearse joint flight scenarios at a scale not previously possible as some air tactics are risky, flight operations can be expensive, and open-air rehearsal puts Navy tactics on display for adversaries.