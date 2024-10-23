Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCAD helps the Navy's carrier air wings train as a joint fighting force in Simulators at Sea.

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Naval aviation's new carrier-based joint air training program has been deployed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland. The training system, called Simulators at Sea, is designed to train aviators onboard carriers for joint missions while deployed and features connected simulators for aviators who fly F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, and E-2D Hawkeye. Simulators at Sea will enable carrier air wings to rehearse joint flight scenarios at a scale not previously possible as some air tactics are risky, flight operations can be expensive, and open-air rehearsal puts Navy tactics on display for adversaries.

