    AUSA 2024 - Small Business Seminar, Part 3

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    AUSA 2024 - Small Business Seminar Fireside Chat

    Kimberly D. Buehler, Director, Office of Small Business Programs, United States Army


    Panelist: 

    The Honorable Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the Army 

    Farooq A. Mitha, Director, Office of Small Business Programs, United States Department of Defense 

    Dr. Aprille J. Ericsson, Assistant Secretary of Defense (Science and Technology)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 12:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 941275
    Filename: DOD_110643775
    Length: 00:43:33
    Location: US

    Fireside Chat
    AUSA2024
    Small Business Seminar

