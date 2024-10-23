Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 - Small Business Seminar, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    AUSA 2024 - Small Business Seminar

    Speakers:

    Katelyn Rigle, Office of Acquisition and Logistics (OAL) Small Business Coordinator, Defense Contract Audit Agency

    Dr. Matthew P. Willis, Director, Office of Army Prize Competitions and Army SBIR, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) 

    Panelist: 

    Bharat Patel, Product Lead, Project Linchpin, Sensor AI, Program Executive Office, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors, United States Army 

    Dr. Terrance O’Regan, Chief, Operational AI Branch and Strategic Advisor, Project Linchpin, United States Army Research Laboratory

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 12:45
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:32:30
    Location: US

    AUSA2024

