    AUSA 2024 - Small Business Seminar, Part 1

    10.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    AUSA 2024 - Small Business Seminar.

    Speakers:

    James C. Lloyd
    Assistant to the Director Army Office of Small Business Programs

    Kimberly Buehler, Director of the Army Office of Small Business Programs

    Jackie Robinson-Burnette, Office of Government Contracting & Business Development

    Sam Lee, Director of Policy, Planning & Liaison, U.S. Small Business Administration

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 12:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 941270
    Filename: DOD_110643764
    Length: 01:27:00
    AUSA2024
    Small Business Seminar

