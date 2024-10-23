DINFOS Live Episode 40 - Joint Base Andrews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On episode 40 of DINFOS Live, which broadcast Sep. 25 at 2 p.m., the DINFOS Live team went back on the road for a show at Joint Base Andrews. We learned about the unique public affairs missions of the 316th Wing, the 89th Airlift Wing and the Naval Air Facility Washington. Guests included U.S. Air Force Maj. Katrina Cheesman, 316th Wing PA chief, and Mr. Jhi Scott, NAF Washington PA chief and Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn, 89th Airlift Wing NCOIC.