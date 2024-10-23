On episode 40 of DINFOS Live, which broadcast Sep. 25 at 2 p.m., the DINFOS Live team went back on the road for a show at Joint Base Andrews. We learned about the unique public affairs missions of the 316th Wing, the 89th Airlift Wing and the Naval Air Facility Washington. Guests included U.S. Air Force Maj. Katrina Cheesman, 316th Wing PA chief, and Mr. Jhi Scott, NAF Washington PA chief and Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn, 89th Airlift Wing NCOIC.
This work, DINFOS Live Episode 40 - Joint Base Andrews, by Maj. David Murphy, Peter Robertson and SFC Jesse Untalan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
