Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DINFOS Live Episode 40 - Joint Base Andrews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Maj. David Murphy, Peter Robertson and Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Untalan

    Defense Information School

    On episode 40 of DINFOS Live, which broadcast Sep. 25 at 2 p.m., the DINFOS Live team went back on the road for a show at Joint Base Andrews. We learned about the unique public affairs missions of the 316th Wing, the 89th Airlift Wing and the Naval Air Facility Washington. Guests included U.S. Air Force Maj. Katrina Cheesman, 316th Wing PA chief, and Mr. Jhi Scott, NAF Washington PA chief and Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn, 89th Airlift Wing NCOIC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 10:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 941256
    VIRIN: 240925-A-XR056-9011
    Filename: DOD_110643433
    Length: 00:39:14
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 40 - Joint Base Andrews, by Maj. David Murphy, Peter Robertson and SFC Jesse Untalan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download