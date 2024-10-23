Best Squad Competition 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers representing various commands from across the Army compete in the 2024 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort liberty, NC, Oct. 12, 2024. The annual competition featured the Army’s best squads from 12 commands and stressed their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez and Spc. John Garcia)