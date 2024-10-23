Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition 2024

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by Spc. John Garcia and Sgt. Daniel Hernandez

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Soldiers representing various commands from across the Army compete in the 2024 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort liberty, NC, Oct. 12, 2024. The annual competition featured the Army’s best squads from 12 commands and stressed their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez and Spc. John Garcia)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 10:00
    Location: US

