Soldiers representing various commands from across the Army compete in the 2024 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort liberty, NC, Oct. 12, 2024. The annual competition featured the Army’s best squads from 12 commands and stressed their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez and Spc. John Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 10:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941247
|VIRIN:
|241013-A-KJ763-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110643278
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Squad Competition 2024, by SPC John Garcia and SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
