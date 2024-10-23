Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home Maintenance Safety

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Davella  

    Naval Safety Command

    A video highlighting safety tips for home maintenance and ladder usage for Naval Safety Command's 2024 Fall and Winter Safety Campaign. This video was made in Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, Audition and After Effects for use online. Royalty-free assets courtesy of Envato and Pixabay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 08:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941236
    VIRIN: 241022-N-OX029-1001
    Filename: DOD_110643092
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Home Maintenance Safety, by PO1 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ladder Safety
    Fall and Winter Safety
    Home Maintenance

