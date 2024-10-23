A video highlighting safety tips for home maintenance and ladder usage for Naval Safety Command's 2024 Fall and Winter Safety Campaign. This video was made in Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, Audition and After Effects for use online. Royalty-free assets courtesy of Envato and Pixabay. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 08:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941236
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-OX029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110643092
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Home Maintenance Safety, by PO1 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.