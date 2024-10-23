Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll Beverly Sunrise 24-6 Mass Casualty

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Airmen perform a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. Exercises are critical to ensure readiness and rapid responses to real-world emergencies, protecting both personnel and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 00:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941219
    VIRIN: 241023-F-NU460-1001
    Filename: DOD_110642731
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, B-roll Beverly Sunrise 24-6 Mass Casualty, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base, Japan, Beverly Sunrise, Readiness, Medical

