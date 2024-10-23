Airmen perform a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. Exercises are critical to ensure readiness and rapid responses to real-world emergencies, protecting both personnel and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 00:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941219
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-NU460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110642731
|Length:
|00:07:35
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll Beverly Sunrise 24-6 Mass Casualty, by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.