    Combat Engineers Combat Engineered Combat Targets During Urban Assault Course

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat engineers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team shoot, move, and communicate through terrain on an urban assault course on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The training exercise is part of a collective training event that further develops Soldiers at every level to ensure lethality and readiness in any environment, acting as force multipliers to existing capabilities.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941189
    VIRIN: 241023-A-JR267-7320
    Filename: DOD_110641919
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

