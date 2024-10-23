Combat Engineers Combat Engineered Combat Targets During Urban Assault Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combat engineers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team shoot, move, and communicate through terrain on an urban assault course on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The training exercise is part of a collective training event that further develops Soldiers at every level to ensure lethality and readiness in any environment, acting as force multipliers to existing capabilities.