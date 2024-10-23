Combat engineers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team shoot, move, and communicate through terrain on an urban assault course on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. The training exercise is part of a collective training event that further develops Soldiers at every level to ensure lethality and readiness in any environment, acting as force multipliers to existing capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941189
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-JR267-7320
|Filename:
|DOD_110641919
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Engineers Combat Engineered Combat Targets During Urban Assault Course, by MSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.