October battle assembly Army Combat Fitness Test

The Soldiers of headquarters and headquarters company, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, held an Army Combat Fitness Test, October 5, 2024, during the weekend training battle assembly at their command headquarters.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941176
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-KL464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110641541
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
