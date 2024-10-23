Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    October battle assembly Army Combat Fitness Test

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    The Soldiers of headquarters and headquarters company, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, held an Army Combat Fitness Test, October 5, 2024, during the weekend training battle assembly at their command headquarters.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Length: 00:01:55
    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, October battle assembly Army Combat Fitness Test, by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Battle Assembly
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    ACFT

