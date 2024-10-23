Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month: Staff Sgt. Meghan Barrett

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mercedes Bizzotto 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meghan Barrett, Dyess Airman Leadership School instructor, speaks about the challenges of losing her mother, dealing with miscarriage and the resiliency of finding herself at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024. This video marks the first in a two part video series for the Suicide Prevention Month campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mercedes Bizzotto)

    09.09.2024
    10.23.2024
    Series
    Video ID: 941170
    VIRIN: 240909-F-AS071-3578
    Filename: DOD_110641350
    00:03:46
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    resiliance
    suicide awareness
    suicide prevention

