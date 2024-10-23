Suicide Prevention Month: Staff Sgt. Meghan Barrett

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meghan Barrett, Dyess Airman Leadership School instructor, speaks about the challenges of losing her mother, dealing with miscarriage and the resiliency of finding herself at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024. This video marks the first in a two part video series for the Suicide Prevention Month campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mercedes Bizzotto)