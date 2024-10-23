Suicide Prevention Month: Staff Sgt. Meghan Barrett

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meghan Barrett, Dyess Airman Leadership School instructor, speaks about the challenges of losing her mother, dealing with miscarriage and the resiliency of finding herself at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024. This video marks the first in a two part video series for the Suicide Prevention Month campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mercedes Bizzotto)
