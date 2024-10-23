Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Deploy Your Dress

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Two DoD employees received a formal dress from Operation Deploy Your Dress at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 22, 2024. Operation Deploy Your Dress offers two pieces of formalwear and one accessory piece in 2024, and also accepts donations to hand out to other service members and DoD civilians. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 11:12
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    Operation Deploy Your Dress
    Free Formalwear

