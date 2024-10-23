video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941123" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two DoD employees received a formal dress from Operation Deploy Your Dress at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 22, 2024. Operation Deploy Your Dress offers two pieces of formalwear and one accessory piece in 2024, and also accepts donations to hand out to other service members and DoD civilians. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)