    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Swift Sanchez - Hometown News (Reel)

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Swift Sanchez from Forks, Washington, recently joined the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is preparing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2025.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 10:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941102
    VIRIN: 241023-M-MT620-7343
    Filename: DOD_110640228
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: FORKS, WASHINGTON, US

    Forks native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region
    60thPresidentialInauguration

