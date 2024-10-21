Forks native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Swift Sanchez, an Intelligence Operations Planner from Forks, Washington, recently joined the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is preparing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2025.



Sanchez is one of more than 800 service members assigned to JTF-NCR, a joint service command charged with executing all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. The JTF-NCR is comprised of service members from all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components.



Sanchez, a 1999 graduate of Forks High School in Forks, Washington, is assigned to the J2-I Intelligence Section as the intelligence operations planner for the inauguration. She is responsible for receiving and in-processing security and intelligence personnel for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



Sanchez has served in the U.S. Navy for 19 years. “One of the highlights of my military career is participating in significant historical moments,” said Sanchez. “This is my third inauguration. The armed forces have been integral to every presidential inauguration, and I’m honored to contribute as we welcome our 47th President.”



JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating and providing military support to presidential inaugurations. During the upcoming inauguration, approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide essential ceremonial and operational support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



Since 1789 when a military escort and full ceremonial procession including a military contingent of 500 members of the Army, local militia and Revolutionary War veterans escorted the newly elected President to the swearing-in, military support has played a traditional role in presidential inaugurations.



Participation of the armed forces in this time-honored tradition demonstrates the military’s support to the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the nation’s military and the peaceful transition of power which celebrates the principles of democracy.



