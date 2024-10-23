AUSA 2024 - AUSA Cadet Luncheon
Speaker: LTG Raymond V. Mason, United States Army Retired, Senior Fellow, Association of the United States Army
Speaker: GEN Gary M. Brito, Commanding General, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command
Speaker: BG Maurice O. Barnett, Commanding General, United States Army Cadet Command
Speaker: MG Johnny K. Davis, Commanding General, United States Army Recruiting Command and Fort Knox
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 08:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|941099
|Filename:
|DOD_110640198
|Length:
|01:12:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2024 - AUSA Cadet Luncheon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.