    AUSA 2024 - AUSA Cadet Luncheon

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Speaker: LTG Raymond V. Mason, United States Army Retired, Senior Fellow, Association of the United States Army

    Speaker: GEN Gary M. Brito, Commanding General, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Speaker: BG Maurice O. Barnett, Commanding General, United States Army Cadet Command

    Speaker: MG Johnny K. Davis, Commanding General, United States Army Recruiting Command and Fort Knox

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 08:19
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:12:01
    Location: US

    AUSA2024

