Children and the community were two main focuses for the Tinker Fire Department during Fire Prevention Week October 6-12, 2024.
Fire Prevention Week takes place each year during the week of Oct. 9th in accordance with the National Fire Protection Association to commemorate the “Great Chicago Fire” of 1871. The week of observance is also used to educate communities on the importance of fire safety.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign focused on smoke alarms, striving to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 16:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941062
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-SN568-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_110639204
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|MIDWEST CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fire Prevention Week Focuses on Children, Community at Tinker AFB, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.