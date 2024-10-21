Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week Focuses on Children, Community at Tinker AFB

    MIDWEST CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Children and the community were two main focuses for the Tinker Fire Department during Fire Prevention Week October 6-12, 2024.
    Fire Prevention Week takes place each year during the week of Oct. 9th in accordance with the National Fire Protection Association to commemorate the “Great Chicago Fire” of 1871. The week of observance is also used to educate communities on the importance of fire safety.
    This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign focused on smoke alarms, striving to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 16:55
    Location: MIDWEST CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Fire Prevention Week Focuses on Children, Community at Tinker AFB, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Tinker Fire Department

