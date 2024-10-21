Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Way Forward and Closing (Open Captions)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Gary Burdett 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This video highlights the next steps for implementing changes based on the 2023 survey, emphasizing the importance of employee feedback through focus groups and advisory sessions to strengthen DLA’s work environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941043
    VIRIN: 241022-D-RE526-4011
    PIN: 505901
    Filename: DOD_110638824
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Way Forward and Closing (Open Captions), by Gary Burdett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download