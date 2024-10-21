This video highlights the next steps for implementing changes based on the 2023 survey, emphasizing the importance of employee feedback through focus groups and advisory sessions to strengthen DLA’s work environment.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 14:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941040
|VIRIN:
|241022-D-RE526-4001
|PIN:
|505901
|Filename:
|DOD_110638819
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Way Forward and Closing, by Gary Burdett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.