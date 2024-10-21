This video shares insights from DLA’s 2023 FEVS, comparing employee satisfaction across DLA, DoD, and government-wide, with a focus on key strengths and areas for growth.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941035
|VIRIN:
|241022-D-RE526-3011
|PIN:
|505901
|Filename:
|DOD_110638804
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FEVS Survey Results (2023) (Open Captions), by Gary Burdett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.