Introduction to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Culture and Climate Survey and Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS). It reflects on the evolution of the surveys since 2003 and emphasizes their role in shaping strategic planning and organizational improvement.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 14:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941032
|VIRIN:
|241022-D-RE526-1011
|PIN:
|505901
|Filename:
|DOD_110638768
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Opening: DLA Culture Past and Present (Open Captions), by Gary Burdett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.