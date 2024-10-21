Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening: DLA Culture Past and Present

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Gary Burdett 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Introduction to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Culture and Climate Survey and Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS). It reflects on the evolution of the surveys since 2003 and emphasizes their role in shaping strategic planning and organizational improvement.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941031
    VIRIN: 241022-D-RE526-1001
    PIN: 505901
    Filename: DOD_110638736
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening: DLA Culture Past and Present, by Gary Burdett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download