    Combat Readiness Training B-roll

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen participated in combat readiness exercises at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. The training included multiple exercises such as land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, and base defense all conducted in a four-day span. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941014
    VIRIN: 241018-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110638491
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Readiness
    JBLE
    Bivouac

