Combat Readiness Training B-Roll

U.S. Airmen participated in combat readiness exercises at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. The training included multiple exercises such as land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, and base defense all conducted in a four-day span. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941012
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-DA718-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110638432
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
